Police station shut-down

Springvale and Endeavour Hills police station’s opening hours have been cut in a “backwards step for community safety”, according to the State Opposition.

Victoria Police announced that the 24-hour Springvale station’s counter will only open for eight-hours a day from late November.

Endeavour Hills, which in the past was a 24-hour station, will also be open eight hours.

Both stations will still respond “all hours”.

The nearest 24-hour stations include Dandenong, Glen Waverley and Narre Warren.

Victoria Police stated the “off-peak” counter closures across 43 Victorian stations would ensure as many police officers as possible on the frontline.

“Reception counter hour reductions will occur predominantly during the evening or overnight when we know they are rarely attended,” Deputy Commissioner Neil Paterson said.

“Even when reception counters are unstaffed, police continue to patrol the local community and often, still work within the station.

“Redirecting officers towards frontline policing duties will increase the likelihood of crime being prevented, offenders being arrested, and the community remaining safe.”

Opposition police spokesperson Brad Battin said the cuts would result in “poorer community safety outcomes”.