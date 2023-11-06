Aged services up in the air

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

The potential outsourcing of Greater Dandenong Council’s aged care and disability services is apparently not yet a done deal.

Greater Dandenong councillor Jim Memeti set out to clarify his comments to Star Journal last week that the council was expected to outsource the services (Council cleanout, 31 October).

“This statement is misleading,” Cr Memeti said.

“I apologise for any confusion caused to our hardworking Council staff, our Community Care clients and their families, and our dedicated community panel members.

“It is important to clarify that Council is not taking any action to alter our service at this point.

“Our Community Care services will not change before June 2024, nor without a Council resolution.”

Currently, City of Greater Dandenong is contracted to deliver in-house support to eligible residents over 65 as part of the Commonwealth Home Support Program.

Under the changes, CHSP will be combined with Home Care Packages for residents with more complex needs as part of the one program.

Commonwealth funding will be provided to the client rather than directly to the service provider – similar to the NDIS model.

It has led to many Victorian councils including Casey to outsource the services and cut hundreds of jobs.

Greater Dandenong recently put the issue out for wide public consultation and review.

A panel of 40 members has a final meeting on Saturday 11 November to consider the community and expert feedback.

It will then recommend the options for future service delivery, Cr Memeti said.

“My fellow Councillors and I look forward to receiving the community panel’s findings soon to help us make an informed decision to best meet the future needs of our community in aged care and disability services.”

In 2022, neighbouring council City of Casey outsourced its in-home services and family day care services in response to the federal aged and disability funding reforms.

Its ten-year forecasts found the costs were unsustainable.

As of June 2022, Casey paid almost $5.3 million in redundancy payouts to 168 aged and disability care staff as part of the transition.

The almost $8 million total bill to transition out of family day care, aged and disability services would be offset by savings within three years, the council stated.