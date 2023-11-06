Alleged hoon’s $200K Corvette impounded

A man has been questioned by police about an alleged hoon burnout in Keysborough on Saturday 4 November.

Dandenong Achilles Taskforce detectives were provided footage of a $200,000-plus 2021 white Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hooning at Indian Drive Keysborough about 11.05am.

It allegedly dropped a burnout, lost control and almost crashed into three parked vehicles, police say.

The Corvette’s rego was traced to a Toorak address.

Sergeant Paul Holtzinger said Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia Achilles Taskforce investigators were targeting “those who blatantly disregard our laws and as a result put the safety of the entire community at risk”.

“Our commitment to the community and promise to offenders is clear – if you participate in hoon driving, you can expect a knock on the door from a police officer”.

A 27-year-old Toorak man was expected to be charged on summons for causing a loss of traction while driving.

The Corvette was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $896.