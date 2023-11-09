Bullet fired in alleged attempted carjack

Police are seeking a man over a “scary” attempted carjacking in which a bullet was fired through a windscreen, narrowly missing the victim in Doveton on 8 July.

A driver in a stolen white Toyota C-HR SUV tailgated a 22-year-old Doveton man in a white 2012 Volkswagen Passat on Princes Highway about 1am, police say.

The SUV pulled in front of the Passat, forcing its driver to stop on Power Road.

Four people got out of the SUV, with one of the passengers drawing a handgun, walking up the victim’s door and demanding him to get out.

The victim reversed, sped off and the offender allegedly fired a shot through the windscreen.

The bullet lodged in the “hump” in front of the victim’s steering wheel, Senior Constable Daniel Cousins from Southern Metro Regional Crime Squad said.

“Another couple of inches higher and it would have (hit him).”

The man – who had just dropped off his girlfriend at work – drove away without physical injuries but was distressed for several days.

Police are unsure what motivated the attack.

“It’s definitely scary for the public whenever there’s shots fired in a public setting. He’s never had anything happen like this before,” Cousins said.

“It’s pretty abhorrent. We’d love to catch them.”

The SUV didn’t follow the victim. Instead it turned left and was found burnt out in Harkaway about an hour later.

It had been deliberately incinerated using petrol poured on the back seat. The SUV had been stolen from a Cranbourne driveway about four days earlier.

Police released a photo-fit image of a thickly-bearded man described as mid-20’s, Middle Eastern appearance, medium build, wearing glasses, a grey Nike hoodie and black pants.

No arrests have been made.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au