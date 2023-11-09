Mulgrave by-election: Call for legal pepper spray

Libertarian candidate Ethelyn King has called for the legalisation of pepper spray so people can “defend themselves”.

King, who is running in the 18 November Mulgrave by-election, cited the 55 Australian women killed “at the hands of men” in 2023.

She said women didn’t feel safe because they don’t have time to wait for help if they are attacked.

“Growing up as a woman I was taught not to park next to a van,” King said in a social media video.

“I was taught to carry my keys in my hand. I was taught to call somebody so that I felt safe.

“What I would like to do, so that I feel safe, is to have the ability to defend myself.”

Under state law, a person can be jailed up to two years for possessing pepper spray without a lawful reason.

King said if elected, she would change the law to allow “vulnerable people, including women” to use pepper spray.

“Women have been taught that we can be empowered…What we can’t do is protect ourselves. Give us that right.

“I would like to have the ability to defend myself. And a way that I could do that is by having pepper spray.

“Don’t take my agency away, don’t make me wait for a man to rescue me. Let me rescue myself.

“Allow us the ability to protect ourselves.”

The Libertarian Party, previously known as the Liberal Democrats, is led by upper house MP David Limbrick.