Mulgrave candidates: Personal cost-saving tips

The Star Journal surveyed Mulgrave by-election candidates for their personal cost-saving tips. These were their responses:

Jane Foreman (Family First Victoria): Making healthy home cooked meals from scratch.

Ethelyn King (Libertarian Party): Buy in bulk, cook at home, and vote Libertarian.

Ian Cook (Independent): Buy whole chickens, not chicken pieces. It works out at $4.50 a kilo, instead of $10 or $12 a kilo.

Rhonda Garad (Greens): Join online groups to swap, reuse, recycle and save.

Eden Foster (Labor): Shopping locally to support our amazing local businesses.

Courtney Mann (Liberal Party): I’m a big fan of buying fresh produce at our local markets. It’s cheaper and better quality than the big supermarkets, and supports local producers and small business.

Celeste Ackerly: Being self reliant by investing in chickens for the backyard! I get 7 eggs a day from my chickens, that’s enough to feed my whole family daily with home cooking. It also reduces household waste because my chickens eat all of our scraps.