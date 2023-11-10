Information sessions for council elections

Casey is inviting residents interested in running in the 2024 council elections to upcoming information sessions to kick start their journey in making a difference in the community.

Casey has been governed by administrators for the past few years since the dismissal of all Casey councillors in February 2020 by the State Government.

Next year Casey will return to elected councillors when the next local government elections take place across Victoria in October 2024.

To support community members who might be considering running for Council, Casey is hosting three Role of Council Candidate information sessions over the coming months.

The sessions are designed to give community leaders and residents the chance to find out more about the diverse range of functions and services local government provides, the role of councillors, and to provide the resources required for potential candidates for the election.

City of Casey Chair of Administrators Noelene Duff encouraged anyone who was interested in taking an active role in shaping their community to attend one of the sessions.

“Local government is where grassroots democracy begins, and Casey is seeking individuals from diverse backgrounds, with various skill sets and experiences, to step forward and take part in the electoral process,” Ms Duff said.

“Anyone who intends to run for Council should be passionate about their community, be keen to learn and willing to contribute to strategic decisions.

“By running as a candidate, you can help ensure that the voices and concerns of your community are heard and that your local government represents the diverse perspectives and needs of its residents.

“If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, I encourage you to register for an upcoming information session so you can explore the possibility further.”

The information sessions will give an overview of the City of Casey, council functions and services and provide key details on how to run for council including formal training requirements for candidates.

The sessions will also cover topics including good governance practices, social media awareness and the Local Government Act 2020.

Council will be hosting three information sessions, two in-person events and one online.

November in-person session

• Date: Tuesday 28 November 2023

• Time: 6.00 pm – 8.00 pm

• Venue: Eliston Family and Community Centre, Clyde

• Bookings: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1128893

February virtual (online) session

• Date: Tuesday 27 February 2024

• Time: 1.00 pm – 3.00 pm

• Venue: Online session

• Bookings: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1122762

March in-person session

• Date: Tuesday 26 March 2024

• Time: 6.00 pm – 8.00 pm

• Venue: Bunjil Place, Narre Warren

• Bookings: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1122765

To find out more and register to attend, visit: https://www.casey.vic.gov.au/council-elections-2024