Man charged over alleged shipping container thefts

A 22-year-old man has been charged with the alleged theft of $100,000 worth of stolen property inside shipping containers from a Dandenong sports ground.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives say three containers containing memorabilia and property of a cricket club, a football club and a local council were taken from the reserve on Box Street on 9 October.

A dumped container with some of the clubs’ property was found by police in Grantsville on 27 October.

Detectives raided an address in Langwarrin South on 9 November, locating other allegedly stolen goods.

Two other containers were found – with one believed to contain council lawn maintenance equipment stolen from a Cranbourne property on 5 November.

The items were returned to their rightful owners, police say.

A Langwarrin South man has been charged with 10 counts of theft and three counts of handling stolen goods.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 28 March.

Investigations are ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au