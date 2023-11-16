Mulgrave by-election – long voter queues predicted

Long queues are expected at voting centres for the Mulgrave by-election on Saturday 18 November.

Electoral commissioner Sven Bluemmel said there had only been a low uptake of early and postal voting so far – just one in three voters.

It was “below what we’d typically expect to see at this point”, meaning longer lines of voters were forecast on Saturday.

“I would urge anyone who hasn’t already voted to consider voting early.

“Nobody likes to wait, but we will be doing everything we can to ensure that voters can move through the queue as quickly as possible.

“However, with voters able to choose where and when they vote on election day, we simply cannot prevent all queues.”

There are two early voting centres – one in Mulgrave and one in Noble Park North. They are open until 8pm on Thursday and 8.30am-6pm on Friday.

On election day, 10 voting centres will be open.

Details: vec.vic.gov.au/mulgrave