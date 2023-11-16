Springvale Reserve $2.1m upgrade begins

Works have started on a $2.1 million lighting and pavilion upgrade at Springvale Reserve.

On 9 November, the first sod was officially turned for the project by South Eastern Metropolitan MP Lee Tarlamis and Greater Dandenong councillor Richard Lim.

The new lights will illuminate netball courts and sports oval at the home of Springvale Districts Football and Netball Club and Silverton Cricket Club.

Two netball courts will be lit with 200 lux LED competition-standard lighting, the oval will get 100 lux LED lighting and two coaches’ boxes.

As well, there will be a new playspace and upgraded pavilion with a new kitchen, canteen and public toilets.

“With local sport as popular as ever, we’re ensuring local clubs like Springvale Districts and Silverton have a place to grow and communities can come together,” Tarlamis said.

“The reserve upgrades mean this growing community will have the facilities they deserve to get active and play the sports they love.”

The works were joint funded by the State Government ($2 million) and City of Greater Dandenong ($100,000).

They are expected to be completed by February 2025.