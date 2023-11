Fire crews have been battling for more than 90 minutes in an attempt to bring an industrial fire under control in Dandenong South.

At least 13 FRV and CFA trucks were at the recycling plant fire at Thomas Murrell Crescent, Dandenong South.

Crews were called about 9.44am. As of 11.13am, the fire was still not under control.

Just before 10am, FRV issued a community emergency message, warning of smoke.

“There is no immediate threat to the community,” the message stated.