Childcare fight continues

By Emma Xerri

With the pre-existing home on Drysdale Avenue now officially demolished, local residents are continuing their fight to stop the development of the approved childcare facility.

The childcare centre set to occupy the now empty lot at 154 Drysdale Avenue in Narre Warren North, has long been contested by locals, who claim they had no say in the centre’s approval and are frustrated with the way the issue has been handled by the council.

“The handballing and lack of accountability is appalling,” neighbouring local Sienna Dimarco said.

“Emails were back and forth with the council about the dust and the noise, but the EPA said it was the council’s responsibility and the council said it was the EPA’s responsibility. It was just an absolute nightmare.

“We also wrote to the Minister for Planning to intervene but they refused to do so, and when we wrote to the Minister for Local Government they said there was nothing they could do because it’s all up to the council’s jurisdiction.”

“However, we’ve spoken to many local MPs who share in our frustration over the council approving all these childcare centres.

“There’s just no need for more. A majority of the existing childcares aren’t even running at capacity.”

Hoping to exercise what rights they may have, a group of 20 locals are now pursuing legal action, hoping to receive the approval they need to continue their fight with much-needed legal support and boosted spirits.

“Because there’s a development plan overlay, the residents have absolutely no rights. We were not notified about the childcare’s approval until two weeks later,” Ms Dimarco added.

“But we have a pro bono lawyer looking over all the paperwork at the moment, so we’re just waiting.

“I’m not sure if they’ve received everything yet, but we’re waiting on their instruction to see if there’s anything more we can do, which could mean going to court and getting an injunction order.

“There’s about 20 residents on the list right now who will join a class action, we’re just waiting for the go ahead to proceed.”