Water safety essential for scorching hottest summer 2024

by Sahar Foladi

As the weather gets warmer and holidays approach it’s time to raise the water safety bars up.

The 2023-24 Summer is set to be the worst scorching summer as El Nino is here to stay until April 2024.

Australians are experiencing El Nino after eight years, first announced by Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) in September 2023 for the 2023/24 summer.

El Nino is a weather pattern that occurs every two to seven years due to wind patterns in the Pacific Ocean which is known to result in increased temperatures worldwide.

This means some parts of the country is likely to see drier and warmer conditions with minimal rainfall raising alarms on heatwaves and fire danger.

This also urges organisations such as Life Saving Victoria and local pools, Dandenong Oasis to further emphasise the importance on water safety as locals hit the beach and pools.

Last summer, more than 61,000 people made their way to cool-off in just two months at Dandenong Oasis and that number is expected to rise 10 per cent further with the heat.

“Leading into Summer is always a busy time of year at the Aquatic facilities,” general manager, aquatics and leisure, Travis Sauer said.

“Unlike a lot of other Swimming Lesson providers, our swimming lesson members can access our facilities during the summer holidays.

“With the increased patronage during this period we need to ensure we are propriety resourced to cater for the increase in demand.”

A large recruit drive in Spring has ensured local pools can accommodate the communities during summer with training to number of lifeguards, duty managers and swim teachers.

Along with the Oasis, the Noble Park Aquatic Centre have incorporated water safety activities in their weekly swimming lesson programs.

Lifesaving Operations Response manager Liam O’Callaghan provides some vital advice as majority hit the beach to cool off.

He also acknowledged public pool facilities as “controlled environment” with lifeguards to keep an eye ensuring safety for all.

“We urge people to consider where they plan to swim and whether it’s the right place you.

“Never swim alone, even between the red and yellow flags, go with a friend so you can keep an eye on each other and if you are swimming with children remember, under-fives should be in arm’s reach

and under tens should be in your constant and direct eyeline.

“If you’re taking advantage of the weather to go boating or fishing, a lifejacket must be part of your plan from the moment you get on board. If you do end up in the water, it is too late to put it on.

“Over the past decade alcohol and drugs have been recorded in 31 per cent of fatal drownings in adults.

“Alcohol and water-based activities don’t mix, so if you plan on having a drink, only do so after you’ve completed all water-based activities.”

Life Saving Victoria’s Drowning Report 2022-23 show 59 people drowned last year with 122 experienced non-fatal drowning and 19 drown in Australia every year due to rip currents.

Out of the 59, 42 were men who drowned who “often underestimate the abilities and underestimate the risk to themselves.”