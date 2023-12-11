Sth East airport back on the runway

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A South East advocacy group says the time has finally come for a long-awaited international airport in the region.

Greater South East Melbourne (GSEM) argues a major freight and passenger airport would be a “gateway to tourism and trade”, create thousands of jobs and secure the region’s future as a “significant economic hub” for 1.5 million residents.

It could be potentially Australia’s first fully sustainable airport, it stated in its submission to the Federal Government’s Aviation Green Paper.

GSEM chair Simon McKeon said the proposal made “economic, practical and environmental sense”.

“Most Melburnians live to the south and east of the CBD.”

He said such a project was “complex” and required all levels of government, community and the private sector working together.

“We are raising these issues now so we get the planning right and that the infrastructure built and upgraded across the southeast region ensures we are ready for the airport, including road, rail and public transport infrastructure.”

A sustainable airport would use the “best of the new net-zero technologies” and ensure it could “pivot quickly to a net-zero aviation future with no reliance on high-polluting legacy fuels”, Mr McKeon said.

“The South East Melbourne Airport would be a beacon for the whole sector, demonstrating what is achievable, from the use of low-carbon building materials, through to net-zero power and fuel sources.”

The airport would be on the doorstep of world-renowned tourist attractions like Phillip Island, the Yarra Valley and Dandenong Ranges – and “maximise tourists’ time on the ground”.

It would also be delivering fresh produce from Gippsland and Mornington Peninsula to Asian markets.

The idea has been floated for decades – with broad support from councils including Greater Dandenong and MPs of all stripes.

A potential home for the airport has been advocated in Cardinia Shire – a previous wartime airstrip in Caldermeade.

Bruce Labor MP Julian Hill said he’d long been a supporter of a South East airport.

“GSEM’s submission to the Federal Government’s Aviation Green Paper is an excellent contribution and it’s spot on to say an airport is not a standalone project, it needs to be part of a holistic, integrated economic development vision.

“Ultimately of course it’s only going to happen when the business case and commercial costs stack up and there’s a long way to go.

“In the meantime, it’s important that the State Government puts in place long term planning controls to preserve the option so it can happen when the numbers stack up.“

La Trobe Liberal MP Jason Wood said he gave “full support”.

“Given the extensive growth in that area, it’s evident that such development is crucial.

“However, I have reservations about the Labor government, led by Albanese, supporting these initiatives given their recent decisions to make substantial cuts in infrastructure projects nationwide.”

In a 2021 statement, Greater Dandenong Council viewed the airport as a “key” to the region being self-sufficient.

“A South East Melbourne Airport would significantly reduce the number of vehicles travelling from the region to Tullamarine Airport, reducing congestion.

“Some residents and businesses will save over 2 hours in travel time. A significant jobs boost in the South East region would also be realised.”

A Department of Infrastructure and Transport spokesperson said the Aviation White Paper process would “set the scene for the next generation of growth and development across the aviation sector“.

“The department is now reviewing the submissions received, which will help inform the White Paper, expected to be released in mid-2024.“