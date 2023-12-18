Fryer’s back on the Thunder menu

by Sahar Foladi

Dandenong Thunder Soccer Club will have a deep fryer added to their newly renovated kitchen after a public backlash on council’s deep fried food crackdown.

As reported by Star Journal on 5 June, the council rolled out a ban on new deep fryers in its sporting pavilion canteens and kitchens in pursuit of healthier menus.

“Council has not banned deep fried foods, or any type of food, at sports clubs,” Greater Dandenong mayor Lana Formoso clarified on 15 December.

“Kitchens with built-in deep fryers can still be used by clubs.

“When kitchens are refurbished, we work with sports clubs on their preference for a deep or air fryer.

“Dandenong Thunder SC has opted for a deep fryer at George Andrews Reserve which is in the process of being installed in the New Year.”

The club’s kitchen at George Andrews Reserve underwent renovation by the council. Disappointingly for the club, the new kitchen was revealed without a deep fryer in July.

Last week, the council’s 2023-24 mid-year budget adjustment allocated a $25,000 grant to install a deep fryer at the kitchen.

“The new kitchen design did not include a deep fryer as these were not a standard inclusion in the kitchen renewal/ upgrades,” according to the budget reprt.

“Following recent media coverage in relation to Council’s position on deep fryers in sports pavilions, the Dandenong Thunder Soccer Club have requested that their kitchen be retrofitted with a deep fryer and associated ventilation unity and grease trap.

“The club does not feel that an air fryer would be suitable given the large number of spectators to their game.”

While this may be a relief to the club, the works aren’t projected to be complete until April 2024 – two months after the season kicks off.

The club’s president, Ferdi Lumanovski says speaking with the club members and from previous experience, no one is confident in council’s “projected timeline” anymore.

“The club is extremely grateful and thankful for the deep fryer installation grant but there’s been too many hurdles and delays with council’s projected timelines of multiple projects to the detriment of the club.”

He referred to the initial kitchen renovation which was projected to be completed within three months but dragged on for nine months.

Recently the club’s veranda was dug up for an upgrade by the council “as part of broader improvement works at George Andrews Reserve.”

Works started in October on the veranda with a projected completion within three months however Mr Lumanovski said it’s been six weeks with no activity onsite.

The incomplete canteen and fenced off veranda will be issues as the season starts at the popular and busy club, which attracts more than 3000 on match days.

Mr Lumanovski said the club conducts TV promotions, features senior players and games while the constructions works will be carried out.

“We are dependent on the community attending the games, making use of the canteen and holding many other functions. If we’re not able to do that we’ll be struggling financially, and we have to get volunteers to give us sponsorships just to break even.”

Councillor Jim Memeti, who said the community was disappointed with the delays, added the works during the season were not a positive look for the club.

Greater Dandenong mayor Cr Formoso confirmed the veranda is anticipated to be completed in April 2024 and ensured council is working to complete the projects in a timely way.

“Construction of the veranda has been delayed due to discovery of latent ground conditions that were not detected in pre-construction testing.

“These issues must be rectified to ensure the structural stability of the veranda.

“Where delays occur, Council is committed to engaging with stakeholders to address any concerns.”

Cr Formoso said modifications will be made to the temporary fencing on game days to ensure safe access to the canteen.

“We thank the club and its supporters for their patience during the construction period and look forward to delivering this wonderful addition which will provide benefits to the club and community for decades to come.”

The club is in negotiations to bring in its inaugural senior womens team with increased female participation both on field and on the committee.

“We have a history of not having even one female on the committee previously and we changed that to 50 per cent females on the committee,” Mr Lumanovski says.

The club is seeking an extra ground allocation from the council for the new side. It may be allocated a ground at Springers Leisure.