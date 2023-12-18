Water and energy efficiency audit kit available

Energy and water efficiency home audit kits are available for borrowing from Council’s library branches at Bunjil Place, Cranbourne, Endeavour Hills, Hampton Park and Doveton.

The kits are developed to help residents identify where they can improve the efficiency of their home, saving them money and reducing carbon emissions.

There are 12 kits available for borrowing, with each kit containing an easy-to-read instruction booklet, as well as the following equipment:

• Power-mate lite: shows how much electricity an appliance is using and what this is costing you.

• Energy saving thermometer: shows the appropriate operating temperature for heating, cooling, hot water service, fridge and freezer.

• Water flow measuring cup: tells you the flow of your shower and taps in litres per minute.

• Thermal imaging camera: highlights areas where draughts, water leaks and missing insulation might be present.

City of Casey chair of administrators Noelene Duff PSM said the kits were designed to support and empower the community to help reduce their energy and water use.

“The kit will identify where residents could improve the efficiency of their home. This will help save money, make their home more comfortable and reduce carbon emissions,” she said.

“After completing your audit using the kit, you may be eligible to apply for a rebate from Council of up to $200 to draught-proof your home.”

To check the availability of the kits, visit www.connectedlibraries.org.au and search ‘water and energy efficiency audit kit’ or drop into your local library and speak to the staff.

For more information about the kits and how to apply for the rebate, visit www.casey.vic.gov.au/reduce-energy-use