Man charged after a series of burglaries

An 18-year-old man has been charged over a series of aggravated burglaries across Narre Warren, Officer, Pakenham and Hallam between 1 December and 16 December.

Cardinia Crime Investigation Unit detectives charged and remanded the man with 57 charges, including 15 counts of aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle and other assault-related offences.

In the most recent incident, it is alleged that the man forced his way into a property in Troupes Creek Promenade in Narre Warren, around 11:45pm on 16 December.

He was confronted by the occupants where a 77-year-old man sustained minor lacerations to his hand but was treated on the scene once police arrived.

The suspect ran from the property and fled from the scene on a supposedly stolen dirt bike.

Shortly afterwards, police were called to an aggravated burglary at a property in Tegans Close in Hallam.

There, the suspect forced open the garage door at 12:45am, but once more fled the scene when one of the properties’ occupants entered the garage.

In the suspect’s escape, he allegedly dumped the bike near Ohio Court, jumped over fences and climbed onto roofs of nearby houses.

With assistance from the dog squad, the man was located and arrested at the scene.

The suspect will be facing the Magistrate’s Court later today.