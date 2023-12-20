Driven to distraction?

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Signs of the times or a distraction to drivers?

Endeavour Hills resident Eliezer Francois says the cluster of advertising signs on the corner of Power and Heatherton roads is an “eyesore” that obstructs the view of motorists.

Most of the tall, bright signs promote upcoming community events, while emblazoned with the names of local real estates who sponsor the hoardings.

But the former Mauritian councillor, MP and Government Minister fears the signs could raise a perceived conflict for the council, whose events are among the sponsored boards.

The council should not be seen to “show any special favour towards land developers, estate agents, private social clubs or organisers of school functions”, Mr Francois argues.

“Many years ago, I was told that Casey signage policy would be reviewed.

‘For God’s sake, let it be done as soon as possible. First to protect the environment, to remove the eyesore and to avoid distractions to motorists.”

Casey Council connected communities manager Callum Pattie said the council has a “community event signage” for placing signs in approved locations, including that corner of Endeavour Hills.

“The approved locations were originally assessed and chosen by a member of Council’s Transport Planning and Operations Department to ensure they would not cause any safety issues for motorists.”

A limit of four signs, each no larger than 5 square metres, are allowed at the site. According to Casey Council, any signs without a permit are removed.

Sponsorship must take up no more than 10 per cent of the designs – which are pre-approved by the council.

“It is common to acknowledge sponsors of Council run events on signage or other promotional material,” Mr Pattie said.

“Council has a robust internal process in place to respond to conflicts of interest, including how this is managed.

“These are assessed and managed (on) a case-by-case basis.”