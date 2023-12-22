Freemasons donation

By Emma Xerri

Hoping to make the work of the Springvale Benevolent Society a little easier during the holidays, the Spring Vale Lodge have provided the charity with a generous donation of $10,000 with the help of the Freemasons Foundation.

The Lodge has worked with the Springvale Benevolent Society for four years as the organisation’s chosen charity, hosting monthly events with all proceeds going making up all-important funds that enable the Springvale Benevolent Society to provide aid to more than 1000 families each year.

On Monday 18 December, Spring Vale Loge members had the honour of presenting this donation to the Society.

“I first came across the Springvale Benevolent Society about four years ago when I was looking for a charity for our lodge to support.

“Large, national charities get funding from a lot of places, so we wanted to make sure we supported someone local and in need of our support. When I heard about the work they were doing I knew it was a great cause to support.

“Most of our fundraising is achieved through raffles, and by members contributing to our various events during the year.

“But we hope to start providing more hands-on support in the new year. We want them to be able to call on us, and we’ll have our members out and about delivering parcels on their behalf, especially around busy times like Christmas.

“We appreciate the support from the Freemasons Foundation. Without them we wouldn’t have been able to give the whole $10,000.

“It’s a shame it’s not more and it’s a shame they have to spend so much money to provide the help they do. But we try to help where we can and we’ll just continue to support them as much as possible.”