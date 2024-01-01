Cooking … Tofu cheesecake with nut crust

Recipe developed by Sarah Leung and Amanda Wong for Nuts for Life

40 MIN + 2 HR REFRIGERATION PREP TIME

20 MIN COOK TIME

SERVES 8 PEOPLE

25g NUTS PER SERVE

Ingredients

For the nut crust

· 100g almonds

· 100g hazelnuts

· 20g sugar

· ¼ tsp salt

· 35g extra virgin olive oil

· 1 large egg yolk

For the ‘cheesecake’ filling

· 100g dark chocolate, chopped

· 300g silken tofu

· 2 tsp orange zest

· 5ml orange juice

· 10g strawberry jam

To garnish

· Strawberries

· Blueberries

· Raspberries

· Roasted hazelnuts

· Icing sugar

Method

1. Preheat oven to 165°C and lightly grease a 7-inch pie tray.

2. Blend nuts, sugar, salt in a food processor until nuts are finely ground.

3. Add oil and yolk. Pulse until fully combined.

4. Press mixture into the bottom and up the sides of the pie tray.

5. Bake for 12-15 minutes (to par-bake) or 17-20 minutes (to fully bake).

6. Set aside to cool. Crust will harden as it cools. While the crust is cooling down, make the filling.

7. Melt the chocolate by placing chocolate in a microwave safe bowl for a minute on low power, then stir for 20-30 seconds until chocolate is melted. Alternatively, use a double boiler to melt chocolate on the stove.

8. Place silken tofu, orange zest, jam, orange juice and chocolate in a food processor and blend until smooth like mousse consistency. Test sweetness and add more jam if needed.

9. Pour chocolate mixture onto the nut crust, flatten the surface and refrigerate overnight or at least 2 hours.

10. Before serving, garnish with berries and roasted hazelnuts, and dust with icing sugar.