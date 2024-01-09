New partnership addressing gendered violence in adult education

By Matthew Sims

Women’s Health in the South East (WHISE) is working towards addressing and preventing workplace gendered violence and sexual harassment within the state’s adult education and training sector, as part of a State Government-funded initiative.

Supported by WorkSafe’s WorkWell Respect Fund, the Training for Respect project will offer self-paced modules covering the prevalence of workplace gendered violence, psychosocial risks and obligations under the Occuptational Health and Safety Act 2004, delivered via a new infrastructure through Victoria’s adult education and training sector.

The program will be a collaborative effort between WHISE, Women’s Health Goulburn North East, Women’s Health East, The Men’s Project, the Victorian TAFE Association, and the Independent Tertiary Education Council Australia.

WHISE chief executive Kit McMahon said they are proud of the partnerships are developing.

“If we are going to address the barriers to economic inclusion, then a key part of that is to ensure that our training and education sites are free from workplace gendered violence,” she said.

“WHISE is delighted to be a part of this experienced and values-based partnership that will address the drivers of workplace gendered violence and set up what will be a sustainable infrastructure for this work in partnership with industry for longer term change.”

Ms McMahon said the program will deliver the right outcomes for the state’s Registered Training Organisations (RTOs).

“RTOs play a vital role in our community, our society, and our economy,” she said.

“Addressing workplace gendered violence is a crucial way to increase wellbeing in our community and the productivity of our economy, especially at a time when we still face significant skill shortages.”

The project will build upon existing frameworks, such as the Our Watch Respect and Equality in TAFE framework and the Gender Equality Act.

According to the fifth National Survey on Sexual Harassment, close to half of all incidents reported occurred within the education and training sector.

WorkSafe Minister Danny Pearson said the WorkWell Respect Fund will help industries tailor new approaches to prevent and respond to work-related gendered violence.

“Everyone should feel safe and respected in their workplace, regardless of their gender,” he said.

“That’s non-negotiable.”

For more information about the project, visit whise.org.au/training-for-respect