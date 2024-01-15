100 years for Fred

By Sahar Foladi

Long-time resident of Greater Dandenong, Frederick Menzies will celebrate 100 years around the world with his large family on Tuesday 17 January.

Now living at the Lexington Garden Aged Care in Springvale, the former naval officer born in 1924 has a large loving family of four children, 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The Star Journal previously wrote about the 99 years of Fred’s life last year, since then his dementia has worsened, and his health has declined.

“Now he doesn’t remember names, gets us confused but it’s a win for all of us, he thinks we’re much younger,” his daughter Diana Bredt joked.

His children remember a much younger, stern, regimented and traditionalist Fred compared to the soft side he’s revealed with his grand and great-grandchildren.

“He wasn’t a cuddling father, I can’t remember.

“As he got older, he gave himself permission to demonstrate his softer side.

“By the time he had grandchildren he was hugging and cuddling babies. He loves his grandchildren.”

Mr Menzies married in 1952 with Louise Philomena Lennon and had two boys and two girls named David, Diana, Debbie and Dean.

Although it was a love marriage, Mr Menzies couldn’t remember how they met.

“He wasn’t one to cook, wash dishes, he was very old fashioned where daughters only grew to marry and take care of her husband,” Ms Bredt said.

As reported previously by Star Journal, Mr Menzies migrated to Australia from India after he retired from service as a commander, sailed for 42 days with his family and arrived in Melbourne in 1968.

“The navy was his life and also it’s how he identified himself, the rules, the way he led his life was all influenced by the navy,” Ms Bredt recalls.

“At 3pm he would have scotch, at 7pm he would have his dinner even if not hungry because everything was navy timing so it was interesting growing up.

“I remember ceremonies, being on the naval base in very nice surroundings.

“There were parades, being little, we were pushed out in white party frocks and shoes to present any visiting dignitaries flowers and gifts.”

The Boxing Day cricket test match was like a family tradition where everyone gathered to watch the game.

“My dad always had a way of saying something.

“I remember he told my five-year-old daughter once while watching cricket, when the ball is moving your mouth shouldn’t be, and she still remembers that.”

Although Mr Menzies forgets he’s turning 100, he gets very excited at the jolt of his memory.

Last year, he had told Star Journal he did nothing to reach at this age despite the dangerous career he chose before he retired from the navy.

“I feel nothing, it’s a phase in my life, it’s not an achievement. It just happened.”

One of his most memorable experiences was the Coronation Naval Review of Queen Elizabeth where 156 warships and 76 others from foreign navies were assembled.

Mr Menzies was on one of those ships representing India. This also led him to attend the Coronation Naval ball where the royalty, captains and other officers were invited. He met Queen Elizabeth, and danced with Princess Margaret which he described as beautiful.

Mr Menzies will be celebrating his centenary at the “second home” with the majority of his family, their cousins, and the friends he made at the aged care.