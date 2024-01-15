Pakenham and Cranbourne lines suspended

Buses are replacing trains on the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines between Richmond and Oakleigh due to a faulty V/Line train.

Trains will continue to run between Oakleigh, Cranbourne and Pakenham with delays to the service likely.

Buses are also replacing trains on the Frankston Line between Richmond and Moorabbin.

Passengers are encouraged to check station platform displays, listen for announcements, and allow extra time for their journey.

Replacement buses have been ordered by may take some time to arrive.

Passengers may also consider local bus and tram routes to connect with trains.

Motorists are asked to be vigilant for extra pedestrians and buses around train stations on the Cranbourne, Pakenham and Frankston lines.

The Department of Transport’s signals team are monitoring conditions in the area and will adjust traffic lights to assist with bus movements.

For real-time information, visit traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or ptv.vic.gov.au