Ali’s a champion

By Sahar Foladi

Born in Afghanistan, Ali Akber Rezaie has already worked his way up to earn a National Championships medal after just three years in Australia.

The Hampton Park man migrated in 2019 to join his parents and worked odd jobs wherever available.

He decided to take up studies in autobody repair at TAFE and excelled.

“Coming to Australia, everything was new – new culture, new language, and new people. It was a complex transition for me.

“It can be hard to settle, to find a job or to understand the systems and TAFE helped with that,” he said.

“As soon as I started an apprenticeship, I knew this was for me, this is what I was looking for.”

He began working at an automotive repair company that sponsored him to study his Certificate III in Automotive Body Repair Technology at TAFE.

He went on to win a bronze award in autobody repair at World Skills Australia’s 2023 National Championships and credits his positive experience at Tafe.

“Many of the practical skills we learn in class are immediately applied to the job, but the benefit of TAFE is how we also learn the theory that explains how to do it best.

“When I entered the WorldSkills Australia competition, my trainer was one of my teachers.

“He has been a mentor and has guided me through my career. I wouldn’t be where I am today without him,” he said.

“I am grateful for TAFE in opening my life to meeting such passionate people who have helped me to build my career and life in Australia.”

The opportunity has further inspired Mr Rezaie with an ultimate goal to advance and hone his skills in automotive body repair.

He recommends other new arrivals to strive for qualifications and skills that will help them land a job to avoid repeated rejections.

“Finding a job is important to people new to Australia, and it can get frustrating when faced with repeated rejection, or if you don’t know where to start.

“Studying a tuition free TAFE course is a fantastic way to do so without additional financial stress.

“There are many services out there ready to help people new to Australia find their feet – all you have to do is have the courage to ask for help and be open to new opportunities!”