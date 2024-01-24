Fred’s voyage to 100

By Sahar Foladi

As previously covered by Star Journal, Frederick Menzies officially celebrated his centenary on Wednesday 17 January with friends and family by his side.

His daughter and grandchildren made the lengthy journey from London to celebrate together.

Lexington Gardens Aged Care manager, Erroll Bearsley said these celebrations are very rare.

“Coming from a Royal Navy background, Fred hasn’t forgotten how to be in charge, that’s for sure.

“He still remains firmly in charge of the way he lives his life,“ he said.

“It’s wonderful that people can come into residential aged care and still live to see their centenary which is something we should celebrate to the full.

“You have to keep in mind that there’s approximately 3000 people turning 100 this year in Australia. It doesn’t happen often and it’s fabulous when it does when the family comes together and celebrate.”

A light lunch with desserts, slideshow-down the memory lane and Mr Menzies’ memorable items from his time at the navy were all on display for everyone to browse.

“People like Fred bring wealth of experience and culture into a place like this. We share what everyone has been through and experiences that some of us can only imagine.

“Prior to covid there’s been, world wars, Ebola, SARs, depression, living through all these and still be able to celebrate with his family is fantastic,“ Mr Bearsley said.