Crime soars 17.5%

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Fueled by shoplifting, robberies and burglaries, Greater Dandenong’s crime rate has soared into the top 5 in the state, according to the latest official crime stats.

Crime was up 17.5 per cent in the region, rising across all suburbs, all age groups and most criminal categories.

Robbery offences (up 38 per cent) and shoplifting (up 75 per cent) were among the big movers in the year ending 30 September 2023.

Burglaries were also significantly up, particularly aggravated home burgs (78 per cent) as well as non-aggravated home burgs 44 percent and non-residential burgs 37 per cent.

Other significant rises were car thefts up 44 per cent, thefts from cars 16 per cent, firearm offences 31 per cent, bail breaches 33 per cent, arson 28 per cent, sexual offences 28 per cent and dangerous driving 78 per cent.

Stalking offences were also more frequent, including family-violence related incidents (65 per cent).

Children offenders (up 35 per cent) were the highest-rising age category, followed by 40-44 years (34 per cent) and 45-plus years (32 per cent).

Springvale (up 26 per cent) recorded the highest rise in crime in Greater Dandenong, followed by Noble Park (23 per cent), Keysborough (23 per cent), Dandenong North (18 per cent) and Dandenong (16 per cent).

Greater Dandenong’s crime rate was ranked No.5 in the state, behind the Melbourne, Latrobe, Mildura and Yarra council areas.

According to Victoria Police, aggravated residential burglaries, particularly those involving young offenders targeting unlocked properties with the intention of finding keys and stealing cars, are a significant concern.

Victoria Police’s deputy commissioner Neil Paterson said one of the most significant concerns for police heading into summer was property crime, specifically home burglaries.

“Summer is traditionally the peak season for home burglaries and as such, we’re urging Victorians to take some simple steps to help stop opportunistic thieves,” he said.

“Our members will continue to patrol known hotspots across Melbourne every evening until dawn as part of Operation Trinity, however, the community also has a strong role to play.

“This summer, please be extra conscious of unlocked doors and windows. Offenders are telling us across the interview table that they will try multiple homes until they find one where they can simply walk through the door or climb through an open window.”

Opposition Youth Justice spokesperson Brad Battin said there was a “particular spike” in home invasions and thefts.

“Most disturbing of all has been the continued increase of alleged offences by our youth, but instead of addressing the drivers of youth crime, Labor has failed to act again and again.

“Unless Labor takes real action to address the causes of crime, including early intervention and prevention, rehabilitation, and the cost-of-living crisis, Victorians will continue to suffer.”