Five youths arrested after stolen-car crash

Five youths in an alleged stolen vehicle have been arrested after colliding with a truck in Dandenong South.

Police say they observed the car being driven erratically in Springvale about 9am on Thursday 25 January.

They followed the car through Dandenong and Noble Park before it fled, police say.

Shortly later, officers were called to a reported collision between the car and truck on Dandenong Bypass near Dandenong-Frankston Road about 11.30am.

Five occupants dumped the car and fled on foot.

They were arrested by police and taken in for questioning, police say.