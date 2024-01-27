Century-young resident

By Ethan Benedicto

Turning 100 is no easy feat, and such a milestone for Elaine Beverly Robins was celebrated with life-long friends and over five generations of family.

While celebrated on 20 January this year, Elaine, or as her family fondly calls her, Bev, was born on 16 January 1924 in Oatlands Tasmania.

Growing up in Glenfield farm, Bridgewater, Elaine was fond of the outdoors and growing up her life was nothing short of idyllic.

Rod Robins, youngest child of Elaine had recalled her childhood through a touching speech in the middle of the celebration.

“The memories of those days are etched in her heart, from the carefree swims in the Jordan River, the construction of rafts made from old kerosene tins, to being chased by an old boar while collecting pears from the farm’s orchards,” Rod said.

After completing school, Elaine took up her first job at a children’s home, a position which Rod recalled has been the beginning of a journey filled with compassion and care.

“Where she dedicated herself to making a difference in the lives of others,” he said.

Eventually, Elaine moved to Melbourne, where she met her future husband Bill, at the age of 18 at a picture theatre in Caulfield.

It was also in that city where she worked as a nurse’s aide while she had eagerly waited for the opportunity to train as a nurse at the Warragul Hospital.

While she eventually chose not to pursue that career and married Bill, the testament to her caring nature continued with over 30 years of service to the Red Cross after her, Bill and their children moved to Rawson in the 90s.

Before that, however, the couple had lived in Cottesloe, Western Australia, after the birth of their first child Judith.

It was also then that Bill had left to serve the army in World War Two, in what Rod described as a time where “mum’s strength and resilience was evident as she eagerly waited for dad’s return.

“When he arrived back, mum said that it was impossible to describe the feeling to know that he was home at last and that the war was over,” Rod said.

At Bill’s return, the family grew, with the addition of Rod’s older siblings John, Trevor and Warren.

Being so far from home could only last so long, however, and homesickness eventually brought the family back to Springvale, Victoria.

While Elaine had hoped for a second daughter, Rod recalled that fate had a different plan, welcoming instead Chris and Rod into the family.

“Raising a family is no small feat, however, mum embraced this challenge with unconditional love, patience and dedication, traits which she instilled in all her children,” Rod said.

Back in Rawson, Elaine’s service with the Red Cross saw her heavily involved with the community, a purpose which she was actively engaged in and something she devoted herself to.

During the party, a representative from the Red Cross was also present, who was more than grateful to Elaine for her contribution and awarded her a medal for 30 years of service.

Unfortunately, Bill passed away in 1996, a time which Rod recalled had been difficult for everyone.

“Life’s journey also includes moments of sorrow, and when we lost dad, I had the feeling that due to their love, we lost a part of mum as well.

“Despite the hardships, her strength and resilience shone through as she stayed in Rawson, surrounded by fantastic friends, where she continued to contribute to her community,” Rod said.

Elaine had eventually moved and settled down in Clyde, where she currently resides with family just a stone’s throw away.