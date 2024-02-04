Four more teens arrested over alleged cyclist hit-runs

Four more boys including a 13-year-old from Hampton Park have been arrested over alleged hit-runs in a stolen car that seriously injured two Bayside cyclists.

So far, six have been arrested by police as part of a week-long investigation into the crashes on Beach Road early on Tuesday 23 January.

A 51-year-old Aspendale man was struck down on his bike in Cheltenham about 5.20am, and a short time later a 72-year-old man from Bentleigh East was involved in a collision in Beaumaris, police say.

Both riders were taken to hospital.

The Aspendale man was released from hospital on 30 January, the Bentleigh East rider remains in hospital in a serious, stable condition.

Moorabbin Crime Investigation Unit detectives arrested four youths about 7.30am on 2 February.

A 13-year-old Hampton Park boy and a 16-year-old Healesville boy were each charged with two counts of car theft.

A 14-year-old Wonthaggi boy was charged with five offences, including reckless conduct endangering life, intentionally causing serious injury, car theft and committing an indictable offence on bail.

They were all bailed to appear before a children’s court at a later date.

A 15-year-old Doveton boy was released pending summons for theft of a motor vehicle.

On 31 January, two 16-year-old boys were arrested in Noble Park about 7.30pm on 31 January.

A Noble Park boy was taken to hospital under police guard. He was expected to be charged with car theft.

A Clyde North boy faces 14 charges including reckless conduct endangering life, intentionally causing serious injury and dangerous driving.

He was also charged over an alleged robbery at a shopping centre on the Nepean Highway, Cheltenham on 26 January, as well as an alleged aggravated burglary in Bluegrass Close, Waterways, the following day.

The Astra, allegedly stolen from Preston on 21 January, was recovered by police in Black Rock.