ALP saturates Yarraman by-election

Labor members appear to have dominated the list of 13 candidates for the upcoming Yarraman Ward by-election.

The candidates, in ballot paper order, are:

RIZAI, Rahima

LIM, Robert

HAYDAR BIG, Zahra

ABEYSINGHE, Susantha

AFRA, Sam

YIM, Melinda

BROWN, Peter

BRYANT, Alexandra

GOV, Tevyn

SHUKRI, Ahmed

DANH, Phillip

BILLINGS, Will

YIM, Thay-Horn

The ALP-affiliated candidates are believed to number up to seven including Phillip Danh, Zahra Haydar Big, Thay-Horn Yim, Sam Affra and Ahmed Shukri. Greater Dandenong ex-mayor Peter Brown, who was formerly an ALP member, is running as an independent.

Several ran in the 2020 council elections, including Will Billings and Labor candidates Yim, Shukri, Afra and Danh.

The Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) will send ballot packs to all voters who were correctly enrolled for Yarraman Ward by the close of roll. Voting closes at 6 pm on Friday 8 March.

Election Manager Jenni Colgan said voters should vote as soon as possible.

“Post or hand deliver your completed ballot pack by the deadline to make your vote count,” Ms Colgan said.

“Your local mail might be picked up earlier than 6 pm, so don’t leave it to the last minute.”