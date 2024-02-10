Roll up to Elmo’s circus

Step right up and join the spectacle of Elmo’s Circus Dream tour coming to Narre Warren.

This thrilling theatre show takes you on an enchanting journey with Elmo and your Sesame Street favourites as they discover their hidden talents and dreams at the circus.

Get ready to be entertained by their amazing acts, catchy songs, and heart-warming moments that will leave you smiling from ear to ear.

It all begins with Elmo’s enchanting bedtime story about the circus.

As Elmo falls asleep, he is magically transported to his dreamtime circus where he is warmly greeted by his friends Abby, Cookie Monster, Grover, Bert, and Ernie.

The show bursts into high energy as the talented cast sings and dances to the iconic Sesame Street theme song, but with a twist -they are embarking on an exciting adventure to the circus.

With their vibrant costumes and catchy tunes, they express their deep desire to join the circus and become part of its magical experience.

From hilarious clowning and daring stunt attempts to mesmerizing dog acts and captivating dance routines, the stage comes alive with their boundless energy, skill, and infectious enthusiasm.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Brace yourself as internationally renowned circus performers take the stage, showcasing their extraordinary talents.

Prepare to be spellbound by their impressive acrobatic displays, jaw dropping juggling acts, and mind-bending illusions that will leave you in awe at their incredible feats.

Elmo’s Circus Dream is more than just a show – it’s an immersive experience that ignites the imaginations of children, encourages self-expression and teaches valuable life lessons in a fun and engaging way.

Get ready to be dazzled as the magic of the circus unfolds before your eyes, leaving you with unforgettable memories and a renewed belief in the power of dreams.

Elmo’s Circus Dream is at Bunjil Place Theatre, 2 Patrick Northeast Drive, Narre Warren on Saturday 24 February 10.30am, 1pm and 3.30pm and Sunday 25 February 10.30am, 1pm and 3.30pm. Bookings: bunjilplace.com.au