Man charged over fatal truck crash

A man has been charged over a fatal truck crash in Noble Park North on 12 February.

Police say a rental truck crashed into a pole on Jacksons Road about 3am.

A 47-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the truck, died at the scene.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives charged a 32-year-old man from Forge Creek with dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop, failing to render assistance and driving while disqualified.

He was refused bail and will appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 14 February.

Any information and dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au