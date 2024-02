A 12-year-old boy from Noble Park North has died in hospital after a fatal collision in Mulgrave on Friday 16 February.

Police say a car collided with the boy outside Waverley Gardens shopping centre at the intersection of Police Road and Hansworth Street.

The driver stopped at the scene and is being questioned by police.

The investigation was ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au.