Man missing on excursion

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man Paul who has been missing for more than a week.

The 53-year-old was on a supervised excursion on 9 February when he left his carers.

He is believed to have been sighted in Springvale on 18 February.

Officers and family members hold concerns for Paul’s welfare as he requires regular medication.

Paul is known to frequent the Dandenong, Springvale and Hallam areas and travels via public transport.

He is described as approximately 175 centimetres, with a medium build, grey hair and a grey beard.

He has tattoos on his left and right forearms depicting foreign writing and symbols, and also wears glasses.

Any sightings should be reported to Triple Zero (000). Other information to Dandenong Police Station on 9767 7444.