City on the board

By Marcus Uhe

Dandenong City has secured its first win since returning to the top flight of the National Premier League (NPL) Victoria competition thanks to a 3-2 thriller at home over Altona Magic on Friday night.

Defender Jacob Alexander’s deflected strike in the 85th minute restored City’s lead after they let slip a 2-0 advantage, sending fans into raptures in the Flipovic Stand at Frank Holohan Soccer Complex.

Three minutes either side of the half-time interval swung the game in City’s favour as the home side found themselves with a two-goal lead.

Midfielder George Lambadaridis opened the scoring with a volley from distance in the 43rd minute.

After Danny Kim won the ball back in midfield for City, Lambadaridis made an unchecked run to the edge of the penalty box and made the opposition pay for their poor marking.

Tenacious pressure from City’s attackers created the second goal, winning the ball back close to goal to create an easy opportunity.

Valli Cesnik dispossessed a Magic defender before finding Kenny Athui, whose shot was parried by Magic goalkeeper Ben Ratajczak.

He was unable to secure the ball, however, with the rebound falling to Will Bower, who calmly slotted the ball into an open net.

The lead was halved just eight minutes later thanks to a delightful chip from Magic striker Bul Juach.

A long ball from deep in Altona’s defensive half caught Dandenong off-guard, with Juach lobbing the ball over the outstretched arms of John Hall, who’d come off his line.

The second Magic goal to equal the score was eerily similar, as striker Darcy Anastovski bisected two City defenders following another clearance out of the Magic defence.

The tie was short-lived, however, as City pressed hard for the equaliser, rewarded in the 85th minute with Alexander’s strike.

Alexander was superb for City, winning a number of critical challenges in the back half to keep the Magic at bay.

City defender Matthew Hennessy suffered what appeared to be a lower leg injury in the second half, forced off the pitch following an awkward landing.

Cross-town rivals Dandenong Thunder did not fare as well, still winless after two rounds following a 2-1 loss to Manningham United Blues on Saturday afternoon.

It’s two losses in two weeks after taking an early lead for Adam Piddick’s side, making for a frustrating opening to the new campaign.

A Birkan Kidar freekick in the 10th minute opened the scoring for Thunder but a deflection from a Blues set piece saw Daniel Alessi credited with an own goal in the 38th minute, tying the scores before the break.

A costly mistake from the Thunder allowed the home side to take the lead in the 53rd minute, with Aidan Edwards dispossessed close to his own goal as Dandenong looked to play the ball out from the back from a goal kick.

Christos Theodorakopoulos made Thunder pay with what would be the final goal of the match.

Thunder sit 12th on the NPL table as one of four sides yet to collect a point from two matches.

They welcome Heidelberg United to George Andrews Reserve on Saturday night, while seventh-placed City head across town to face St Albans.