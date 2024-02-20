Workers evacuated after hazardous drum leak

Businesses were evacuated after a hazardous chemical leak in Rhur Street, Dandenong South on Monday 19 February.

FRV and CFA crews were called out to the HAZMAT incident at a facility about 2.53pm.

“A chemical inside a drum, approximately 400 litres in volume, is believed to have overheated,” an FRV spokesperson said.

“Firefighters from FRV’s HAZMAT team monitored the situation and liaised with FRV’s scientific officer as well as the scientific officer of the facility.

Nearby businesses were evacuated and the street was closed.

At 5.45pm, fire authorities declared the scene was safe.