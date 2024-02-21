Mission Australia celebrates new office

By Emma Xerri

The new and improved Mission Australia office is officially open for business following an opening event on Tuesday 20 January.

The Dandenong office (now featuring windows, which the staff could not be more excited about) will be home to a variety of the organisation’s most cherished services, allowing Mission Australia to better service the greater Melbourne area, and Victoria as a whole, by providing a base for expansion throughout the state.

“Our new office is in a central location that’s accessible to the community,” Mission Australia Area Manager for Victoria, Aileen Lacey said.

“We are excited to have a space that meets our service requirements as we continue to expand our presence in Melbourne and Victoria more broadly.”

City of Greater Dandenong Mayor Cr Lana Formoso, who attended the event and performed the ceremonial ribbon cutting, was also delighted to celebrate the opening of the new office.

“The completion of this site means it is more welcoming to clients and more comfortable for staff,” she said.

“As a city we have changed over the years but Mission Australia continues to be a constant.

“The work they do aligns with council values to support those most vulnerable in the community.”

Among those hard at work at Mission Australia to support the vulnerable is Gloria from Disability Employment Services, who recently achieved 20 years of tireless work in disability support, and who has been with Mission Australia since their first disability support contract.

“I keep coming back to disability. I’ve tried to go elsewhere but I keep coming back because of the people and their stories,” Gloria said.

And Gloria was not alone in her passion, which was more than echoed by those working across all the organisation’s programs and services, from the Community Chaplaincy Program, to Communities for Children, ParentsNext and Better Futures, which recently saw further expansion through the purchase of a block of units to establish a supported housing program for young people.

“Young people need safe and secure housing to thrive,” Ms Lacey added.

“By integrating the support that we already offer through the Better Futures program with the provision of housing, we can offer young people holistic support as they transition into adulthood.”

The new office will also host the Women’s Weaving Yarning Circle Workshops, a 10-week program facilitated by the community chaplain in collaboration with local Aboriginal organisations.

“The Weaving Yarning Circle Workshops are an example of how we are using our Dandenong office to build connections with the local community,” Ms Lacey said.

“The workshops foster bonds between Indigenous and Non-Indigenous community members and allow for the sharing of Aboriginal cultural practices.”

“We want to be a welcoming space for every member of the community, and with this new office, we can live up to that vision,” Ms Lacey added.