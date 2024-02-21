Yarraman ballot packs in the mail

Ballot packs for the Yarraman Ward by-election have been posted out to voters in Dandenong West and parts of Noble Park.

Voters will decide who of 13 candidates will fill the councillor vacancy on Greater Dandenong Council.

The ballot packs include candidates’ photos, questionnaires, statements and a voting form.

The candidates, in ballot paper order, are:

RIZAI, Rahima

LIM, Robert

HAYDAR BIG, Zahra

ABEYSINGHE, Susantha

AFRA, Sam

YIM, Melinda

BROWN, Peter

BRYANT, Alexandra

GOV, Tevyn

SHUKRI, Ahmed

DANH, Phillip

BILLINGS, Will

YIM, Thay-Horn

The ALP-affiliated candidates are believed to number at least five including Phillip Danh, Zahra Haydar Big, Thay-Horn Yim, Sam Affra and Alexandra Bryant.

Ahmed Shukri and Greater Dandenong ex-mayor Peter Brown, who were formerly ALP members, are running as independents.

Several ran in the 2020 council elections, including Will Billings and Labor candidates Yim, Shukri, Afra and Danh.

Returned ballots must be in the mail or delivered to the VEC office at 237 Lonsdale Street Dandenong by Friday 8 March, 6pm.

“‘This election is postal, so it’s important to complete and return your ballot material as soon as possible to make sure your vote counts,” VEC election manager Jenni Colgan said.

Voters who haven’t received a ballot pack by 28 February should call for a replacement on 9678 1488.