South East Melbourne’s speed camera cars off road ahead of 48-hour weekend stoppage

Speed camera cars have been off the road across Melbourne’s South East suburbs since midnight Friday 23 February preceding the coming weekend’s 48-hour strike.

Mobile road safety camera operators have escalated their industrial action this weekend with a 48-hour walk-off commencing midnight Friday.

There is currently no camera car on the roads on Friday from Carrum to Frankston to Portsea and the Greater Dandenong area through Cranbourne to Bunyip.

Motorists are advised to observe all speed limits, exercise caution, and drive safely as they head off for the weekend.

The Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) secretary Karen Batt said: “Again, the State Government contracted multinational employer Serco Asia Pacific pty ltd plays silly delaying games to frustrate a resolution of this safety and pay dispute.”

“Instead of improving safety and hourly pay rates of the lowest-paid workers in Victoria the employer has decided to re-survey staff on variations of its rejected proposals,” she said.

“Instead of increasing their rejected pay offer, Serco has just remixed the same overall amount to con operators that they are addressing the issues that remain in dispute.”

“These stoppages will continue until safety suggestions are adopted and acceptable salary and condition improvements come forward that deal with cost-of-living pressures.”