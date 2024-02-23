Dandenong hotspot for car thefts

Dandenong, Cardinia and Casey were among the most targeted areas for stolen vehicles according to Victoria Police data.

The data, from Operation Trinity which investigated vehicles and motorbikes stolen during an aggravated burglary in 2023, showed there was 321 vehicles stolen from Cardinia, Casey and Dandenong (making up 22.6 per cent in total for the operation) just behind Boroondara, Manningham, Monash, and Whitehorse at 438 (30.8 per cent).

Surrounding areas such as Knox, Maroondah, and Yarra Ranges saw 78 stolen vehicles (5.5 per cent) while Frankston and Mornington Peninsula had 113 (8 per cent).

While 13 (1 per cent) were stolen from Latrobe, Bass Coast and Baw Baw areas.

However, Cardinia, Casey and Dandenong had the highest number of recovered vehicles at 581 (43.5 per cent).

This was followed by Boroondara, Manningham, Monash, and Whitehorse 159 (11.9 per cent) and Frankston and Mornington Peninsula – 135 (10.1 per cent).

The top vehicles that criminals targeted included:

BMW – 184 stolen/175 recovered/9 outstanding

Mercedes Benz – 180 stolen/169 recovered/11 outstanding

Volkswagen -146 stolen/137 recovered/9 outstanding

Toyota – 141 stolen/133 recovered/8 outstanding

Audi – 113 stolen/107 recovered/6 outstanding

Mazda – 85 stolen/84 recovered /1 outstanding

Hyundai – 57 stolen/54 recovered/3 outstanding

In total, 1420 cars and motorbikes were stolen during an aggravated burglary in 2023 across the Trinity areas of operation such as Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia and Knox, Maroondah, and Yarra Ranges.

Almost 1337 were recovered (94.2 per cent) with 83 remaining outstanding (5.8 per cent).