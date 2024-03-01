Man charged over Dandenong shooting

A man has been charged over an alleged non-fatal shooting of another man in Dandenong on Monday 26 February.

A 25-year-old victim from Officer suffered a serious gunshot wound to his upper body outside a funeral parlour at the intersection of Fifth and Seventh avenues about 5.30am, police say.

Investigators believe an altercation occurred between two groups of men who were known to each other.

A 31-year-old man was arrested by Armed Crime Squad police in Hallam on the following Thursday.

He was charged with intentionally causing serious injury, reckless conduct endangering life, using an unregistered firearm, using a firearm in a public place, possessing ammunition and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.

The man was expected to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 1 March.

With the assistance of Greater Dandenong CIU and Casey CIU, detectives raided two homes in Cranbourne North and a property in Dandenong.

Two imitation handguns, a set of nunchucks, ammunition and what appears to be methylamphetamine and cannabis were allegedly seized from the Cranbourne North homes, police say.