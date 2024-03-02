HEARTBEAT help for hardships

by Anita Davine, president of City of Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network

Living in and with hope is today’s challenge for our communities that are faced with sometimes overwhelming hardships.

Let us, together, given our gifts and talents, faith, hope and love forge a better future for ourselves and the world community in a true spirit of service, openness and humility for the greater good of all.

The Interfaith Network of the City of Greater Dandenong believes that peace, harmony and understanding should be within the reach of all people of faith…and none.

Our values are encompassed within the acronym ‘HEARTBEAT’ which we believe can be adopted by all people of good will:

Harmony living together in peace

Empowerment working together to bring peace, harmony and understanding

Audacity the boldness to inspire others to join in a spiritual journey.

Respect considering and valuing every voice

Transformative creating change to make a positive difference

Belonging committing oneself in a common purpose

Equal valuing each other in mutual friendship

Acceptance trusting others in the spirit of goodwill

Trusted having integrity in thought, word and deed

May we all strive together to live with this ‘Heartbeat’ and engender hope within all our individual, family and community endeavours.

– Enquiries about the Interfaith Network: executive@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662