Jacob makes the leap on 29 Feb

Fifteen ‘Leap Year’ babies have ventured into the world at Casey and Dandenong hospitals this year.

Among those born on the rare date of 29 February was Jacob – an especially special first child of Noble Park’s Emily and Tyson, pictured.

Speaking from Dandenong Hospital, proud dad Tyson said they had been wondering when to mark Jacob’s birthdays in non-Leap Years.

“It will be on 28 February because he was born at 2.55am.

“If it had been after 12pm, it would have been 1 March.”

Jacob weighs 3.4 kilograms, was doing well and already getting showered with visits from family and friends.

“We’re looking forward to getting home.”

There were six Leap Year babies born at Casey Hospital and nine at Dandenong, including baby Anaia who is also pictured with mum Shafiqa.