Council pays $50K for waste ‘seat’

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council will pay $50,000 to discover more about a South East councils consortium’s controversial advanced-waste project.

In a tight 6 votes to 4 decision, councillors shifted from undecided to being a ‘Class A’ participant in the South East Metropolitan Advanced Waste Processing (SEMAWP) project.

It joins other participant councils Bayside, Cardinia, Casey, Frankston, Kingston, Knox and Yarra Ranges in seeking an alternative to rapidly-filling landfills.

The Hampton Park landfill currently used by many South East councils is nearing the end of life, with the nearest tips further away across Melbourne.

The alternative options are expected to include burning rubbish in an energy-to-waste incinerator.

In favour, Cr Sean O’Reilly said the councils were seeking to explore the “most sustainable, cost-efficient and effective way to deal with … future waste needs”.

“This decision is asking Council to pay $50,000 to stay at the table.

“(It) does not commit us to any proposal. We can back out at a later date when we know more.”

Otherwise the council could “end up on our own” with residents paying more to cart rubbish to more distant landfills, O’Reilly said.

In opposition, Cr Rhonda Garad said the SEMAWP project remained “not a good idea” and the pay-to-view cost was substantial.

“This is an incinerator burning rubbish and putting carcinogenic substances in the air. It is lazy, it is costly and not meeting (the State’s) obligations under the Circular Economy.

“We’re told we have to spend $50,000 just to get a look at what’s happening – without any further information.

“They won’t tell us what’s in the proposed contract in the tender.”

Garad also questioned why Greater Dandenong officers hadn’t explored other ideas. “Why are you so narrow in your ambition?”

Also opposed was Cr Bob Milkovic who warned on the dangers of being “funnelled” into a monopoly industry, including higher charges due to a lack of competition.

Cr Jim Memeti said he was still unconvinced that SEMAWP was the “right way to go” – which could lock the council into providing increased rubbish for the incinerator.

“There’s got to be other options out there”.

Cr Tim Dark, also in opposition, noted the perils of long-term contracts – given the council’s 20-year-contract with advertising business oOh! Media that will deprive the area of bus shelters until late 2026.

According to a Greater Dandenong council report, the SEMAWP project site has now been confirmed as being outside the council area.

Also, councils are no longer exposed to “bid reimbursement costs”.

SEMAWP was expected to receive a final tender offer in early February, the report stated.

“Nearly all the other concerns raised in the Council resolution around legal obligations and liability, minimum tonnages, proposed technology and fit with State Government policy will be addressed and/or quantified through this current tender process.”

The report warned that without SEMAWP, Greater Dandenong will be left “navigating the market on their own” for landfill alternatives.

“This approach risks missing out on the benefits of collective group purchasing power, potentially resulting in higher gate fees over time.”

The State Government is funding the SEMAWP procurement process.

At Greater Dandenong, most of the Labor councillors were in favour except Cr Jim Memeti.

In 2022, Boroondara, Glen Eira, Manningham, Monash, Mornington Peninsula and Stonnington councils all voted to opt out – which put a cloud over the project’s viability.

Greater Dandenong took an undecided stance, voting against committing to a 25-year contract.

In 2021, approval was granted for a waste-to-energy plant in Ordish Road, Dandenong South, despite Greater Dandenong Council’s opposition.