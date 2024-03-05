Trucks scorched in suspicious fire

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that damaged five prime mover trucks in a storage yard at Dandenong South.

Three of the trucks sustained “significant” damage and there was minor damage to two vehicles at the Kirkham Road storage yard blaze about 1.40am on Sunday 3 March.

FRV crews found five trucks “well alight” and threatening a building on the property, an FRV spokesperson said.

Firefighters brought the scene under control within 10 minutes, preventing the blaze spreading to the building.

A community advice notice was issued for smoke in the area.

Fire crews remained on scene for the next few hours, to ensure the scene was safe.

Victoria Police established a crime scene, and called in an arson chemist.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the fire are yet to be determined and police are treating it as suspicious,” a police spokesperson said.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au