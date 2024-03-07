Boy charged with dangerous driving in alleged stolen car

A 15-year-old Noble Park boy is among a group of teens charged over an alleged aggravated burglary and dangerous driving in a stolen car.

Moorabbin Crime Investigation Unit detectives say four children arrived at a home on South Road, Brighton, in an allegedly stolen Volkswagen Golf about 5am Tuesday, 5 March.

The group entered the residence before being frightened off by the occupants of the property and fleeing in the Volkswagen, police say.

Police Air Wing followed the vehicle, with the group observed meeting up with a fifth person driving a VW Amarok, allegedly stolen from Railway Avenue, Brighton.

The two vehicles travelled together and were followed by police, reaching speeds allegedly in excess of 150km/h, according to police.

The Amarok was abandoned in Stella Avenue, Noble Park.

All five people then fled together in the Golf, which was allegedly driven at dangerous speeds in the Rowville area.

Stop sticks were successfully deployed on Armstrong Road.

The group ran from the scene but were swiftly arrested by police officers with the assistance of canine units and the Air Wing.

The Noble Park boy has been charged with two counts of car theft, dangerous driving whilst being pursued by police and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.

He was expected to face a childrens court at a later date

A 14-year-old Moe boy, a 17-year-old Morwell boy and a 14-year-old Moe girl were also charged with aggravated burglary and car theft.

A 15-year-old Morwell boy, was charged with car theft.