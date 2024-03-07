Gas leak in Narre Warren North

A gas leak at Narre Warren North on 5 March saw the attendance of several emergency services, which included three fire trucks, two police vehicles and two gas company vehicles.

The Narre Warren North fire brigade was alerted to the gas leak at Cleveland Close at 12.50pm, which they responded to by sending two units that were supported by Fire Rescue Victoria.

Lieutenant Gary Beer, the scene’s incident controller from the Narre Warren North fire brigade said the cause of the leak was from a domestic gas metre.

“We found a domestic gas metre that had been damaged and the gas was leaking on the high-pressure side.

“Narre Warren North and FRV, along with police alerted the neighbours that there was high-pressure gas in the area,” Lieutenant Beer said.

Atmospheric monitoring was essential in keeping an eye on the gas levels, and soon after emergency services issued a community warning for the surrounding area notifying them of the leak.

“The gas company was notified, they came and made the scene safe and the Narre Warren North fire brigade did some ventilation in the house to remove any residual gas,” Lieutenant Beer said.

The incident was resolved, and the area cleared of gas roughly two hours after their arrival.

He assured that gas leaks of that nature aren’t a common occurrence, but urged that if residents suspect there to be one in their home to evacuate and contact emergency services immediately.