Can ‘Braydonball’ reach premiership summit?

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A flag would be an exemplary epilogue to an outstanding season of growth for Berwick Springs.

The Titans finished seventh in the Turf 3 competition last season and looked a long way off contending for a premiership.

Enter strong leadership, busy recruiting and a simple mantra, and Berwick Springs is now one win away from reaching Turf 2 for the first time in the club’s young history.

Player-coach Shalika Karunanayake (Carlisle Park), and former Springvale players Radomir Badzoka, Scott Lindsay and Sachintha Rajapakse have all added experience which has allowed Berwick Springs to seize moments in games, including in the semi.

Everyone has brought their own snippet in and (skipper) Braydon (Hillman) has been able to clip all of that together,” said semi final centurion Archit Vora.

“It’s the best playing feeling we’ve had in a long time.

“Braydon is really good, he’s really supportive.

“He’s a really good people person and he knows who to rely on and he’s not one to dismiss your ideas.

“Braydon gets everyone involved and is a hard trainer. It’s been fabulous playing under Braydes, I’ve had a great year.”

Hillman’s simple mantra of backing his teammates in to play their natural, exciting brand has resonated with the side.

Jackson Marie leads the league run-scoring, with the experience behind him freeing him up, Riley Hillman has taken a big step forward with his cricket and Ethan Marinic made team of the year.

“I just encourage the boys to play their brand of cricket,” Hillman said.

“The top five is really aggressive and I have full faith they will do their thing and it has worked now, we’re not going to change it.

“Pick your balls but if it is in their slot, have a go.”

Hillman said the addition of experience provided optimism but the ascent has happened quicker than expected, which has helped put the Titans on the map, a constant theme for the club this season.

“We all get on really well and when the moments get tough, we don’t turn on each other, we stick tight and enjoy each other’s company,” the captain said.

“I’m so proud of the boys, I said I don’t want the season to end, I’m having too much fun.

“For the club, it would be huge to get to Turf 2, I think we can mix it with those guys.

“We have some guys who have been thereabouts for a while – a lot of these guys would get games at Turf 2 clubs.”

BERWICK SPRINGS LIKELY XI

Jackson Marie: The sweet-timing opener’s two best knocks have arguably been against Coomoora in a season he has 709 runs at 55.

Riley Hillman: Has found form at the right time of the season with the blade, putting pressure on bowlers and also ‘kept well in the semi while his leadership has also been noted.

Radomir Badzoka: The former Springvale player has an excellent reputation as a big-hitter and brings experience to the Titans lineup.

Shalika Karunanayake: Technically correct batter with 117 matches of first class experience in Sri Lanka. Is compact and organised at the crease, while also bowling tight offies.

Chirath Uralagamage: Has just one half-century for the season but that came against Coomoora – is capable of accumulating in a hurry.

Archit Vora: A patient batter who showed his ability to stabilise in the semi, Vora is a key ingredient within a swell of more positive hitters.

Braydon Hillman: Like Vora, Hillman is the sort of batter who will work hard and manipulate the field. His leadership has been influential in the team’s plight.

Ethan Marinic: The fast bowler’s 14.2 over spell in the semi was the latest in a catalogue of long spells this season. Is probably the form bowler in the side.

Sachintha Rajapakse: Between 2018-19 and 2020-21, the new ball bowler picked up 86 wickets, underlining his quality. Has shown glimpses of that forcefulness this season with 17 wickets at 14.

Scott Lindsay: The quick bowler brings important experience with the ball from Springvale. Has 21 wickets at 18, with his one five-wicket haul this season being against Coomoora.

Harry Fernando: A legspinner with a seven-wicket haul to his name this season, he also picked up key wickets of Liam Hard, Nick Suppree and Rahoul Pankhania in the last meeting between the sides.