Kingswood 800-lot plan retained

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Kingswood Golf Course’s new developer says it plans to maintain a proposed 800 dwellings on the controversial site.

Satterley Property Group was announced on 4 March as the buyer of the 54-hectare golf course in Dingley Village.

It has also started discussions with Save Kingswood Group and Dingley Village Community Association (DVCA) – which have opposed the loss of open space and raised flooding concerns.

Satterley also plans to start community consultation.

“We plan to ensure the community and council remain in the loop through all stages of the proposed development.”

DVCA chair David Madill said the planned meeting with Satterley was a “big step forward as the previous owner AustralianSuper chose not to meet with residents”.

AustralianSuper had faced fierce backlash from residents, City of Kingston and state and federal MPs since buying the site for a reported $125 million in 2014.

In September, AustralianSuper announced it would sell.

The golf course didn’t “align” with its new strategy for “larger-scale property investment opportunities”, it stated.

Shortly after, Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny announced her approval of rezoning the site for housing as the Government unveiled its Housing Statement.

But Kilkenny didn’t announce approval of the AustralianSuper development plan.

Save Kingswood Group president Kevin Poulter said floods remained a “big issue”.

“The state Labor Government is still likely to bulldoze plans through, to reduce criticism of their lack of affordable housing.

“I very much hope that discussions with the developer will reduce our biggest concerns.”

A Satterley spokesperson said its plans were “generally in accordance” with AustralianSuper’s proposal and would remain at about 800 lots.

The estate would include lower-priced townhouses for first home buyers and larger housing on smaller blocks for younger families with “immaculately landscaped open spaces”, chief executive Nigel Satterley said.

“The Satterley team are looking forward to developing the site into an iconic infill masterplanned community with extensive open space, mature landscaping and family parks for both existing and future residents to enjoy, all within a short stroll of the established amenity in Dingley Village.”