Paul sheds the past to live his ‘best life’

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Not so long ago, Paul Boughton was living in a “garden shed”, clambering past his landlord’s lawn mowers stored in his so-called home.

Such was the indignity, he would trek to a nearby Hungry Jack’s to relieve himself. He was forbidden from using the toilet and shower inside the main house.

He was eventually evicted. There were bouts of homelessness, couch-surfing and share houses despite a steady job at Waverley Social Enterprises.

How life has turned since Paul was referred by a mate to a caring disability-support worker Elizabeth.

“When I met Paul he was basically sleeping on the couch,” Elizabeth says.

“He asked me to help him get on the NDIS, we built a relationship and shared the things that we wanted to achieve.

“One of his biggest goals was getting him into permanent housing.”

The NDIS funding was key to that. Since then, he’s got a secure home in Dandenong as well as health, dental and specialist support workers who have become like friends.

Friends with purpose, Elizabeth calls them. They help him live independently, help with the cleaning, budgeting or gardening.

He’s finally away from share accommodation and its curfews and rules that he didn’t particularly enjoy.

Paul’s parents had passed away. This new support network was taking the pressure off him and the rest of his family.

“They help him live his best life of choice.”

In April, Paul and his fiancée Bella Rodda are set to wed and live together in Paul’s home.

“He wanted to help his fiancée get on the NDIS as well, so they can live a full life,” Elizabeth says.

“I love seeing this ripple effect. He’s wanted to help other people.”

Not all NDIS providers are equal – with horror stories all too often heard. Equally a good one such as Elizabeth’s Lilydale-based agency can transform lives.

Many clients enquire due to positive recommendations word-of-mouth. Elizabeth also encourages people to check reviews online.

“Before NDIS, Paul had no support at all and he struggled.

“Now he doesn’t have to worry about accommodation and finances, he doesn’t have to go through that again.

“Something that Paul kept saying was ‘I know my life is going to get better and better’.”